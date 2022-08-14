Two suspects caught breaking in Kalihi tow truck company office By Sunshine Kuhia Smith Sunshine Kuhia Smith Assignment Editor/Digital Producer Author facebook Author instagram Author email Aug 14, 2022 Aug 14, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KALIHI, Hawaii (KITV4) - Two suspects involved in a burglary of a Kalihi tow-truck company are behind bars Sunday.Honolulu Police officers responded to the Dillingham Boulevard business after the owner saw the suspects on her surveillance camera.Officers found a 24-year-old man and a 30-year-old man inside the office after it was closed for the day. The suspects were arrested at the scene for second-degree burglary.The owner claims there were signs of searching and would conduct an inventory to determine if anything is missing. Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sunshine Kuhia Smith Assignment Editor/Digital Producer Author facebook Author instagram Author email Follow Sunshine Kuhia Smith Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Crime & Courts 10 arrested in warrant sweep in Hilo Updated May 25, 2022 Video Suspect arrested in connection with fire at Waikiki surfboard racks Updated Jun 21, 2022 Crime & Courts 'Women's Way' program allowing infants, babies to stay with moms in rehab Updated Jun 13, 2022 Crime & Courts Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson suspended for six games for sexual misconduct allegations Updated Aug 1, 2022 Crime & Courts US Secret Service charges Kansas man with threatening to harm Biden Jan 28, 2022 Crime & Courts 25 years since Peter Boy Kema disappeared on the Big Island Updated Apr 26, 2022 Recommended for you