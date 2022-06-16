Two suspects arrested in connection to vandalism, burglaries on the Big Island

Investigators identified the suspects as 33-year-old Peterson Balos of Ocean View and 28-year-old Daeja Elizabeth Taetuna of Kailua-Kona. Both suspects were identified in separate crimes by surveillance footage at several businesses. (Pictured from left)
OCEAN VIEW, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Two people were arrested on the Big Island in connection with multiple property crimes and burglaries in the Ocean View area, Hawaii Island police said.
Investigators identified the suspects as 33-year-old Peterson Balos of Ocean View and 28-year-old Daeja Elizabeth Taetuna of Kailua-Kona. Both suspects were identified in separate crimes by surveillance footage at several businesses.
Taetuna is accused of damaging at least four businesses in the early-morning hours of June 6 – two in the 92-8600 block of Lotus Blossom Lane and two more in the 92-87000 block of Mamalahoa Highway. All of the businesses had their windows broken out.
Taetuna was arrested on June 7 on four complaints of criminal property damage in the fourth degree. Her bail was asset at $2,000 and authorities say she has since made an initial court appearance. She remains behind bars at the Hawaii Community Correctional Center (HCCC).
In separate incidences, investigators say Balos was involved in two burglaries at a business in the 92-8600 block of Lotus Blossom Lane in Ocean View. The first burglary occurred on June 11 and the second on June 13, investigators said.
Police said surveillance footage at the business allegedly showed Balos entering after the business had closed. Investigators say Balos stole items from the business during each break-in.
Balos was arrested on June 13 in the Ocean View area. He was charged with two counts of second-degree burglary. His bail was set at $4,000 and authorities say he made his initial court appearance on June 14. They did not say if he was still behind bars.
Investigators believe Balos may be responsible for several other break-ins that happened at other Ocean View businesses back in November 2021. Those investigations are being handed over to the Hawaii County Prosecutor’s Office for review.
Authorities did not say if the two suspects hit the same businesses on Lotus Blossom Lane or if they had any connection with each other.
Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to call Detective Donovan Kohara at 808-326-4646 ext. 267, or via email at donovan.kohara@hawaiicounty.gov, or call the police department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311.
