Two men in serious condition after possible machete attack in Kalihi

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big
Island Windward Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big
Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Two men are in serious condition at the hospital after a possible machete attack in the Kalihi area early Thursday morning.
The attack happened around 12:30 a.m. at Kuhio Park Terrace on Linapuni Street. According to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS), the two victims were attacked by “multiple” people.
When EMS crews arrived on the scene they found the victims in serious condition, both suffering from laceration wounds.
One of the men had a severe gash to his head and a laceration on his back. The other man had bruising on his head and a slash wound on his arm. The victims have only been identified as a 53-year-old man and a 43-year-old man. EMS did not specific which man had which injuries.
This incident is being investigated as a possible machete attack. It is unclear what led up to the altercation. No arrests have been made and no weapons have been reocvered.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Honolulu Police Department immediately.
This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more information.