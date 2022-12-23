 Skip to main content
Two men hospitalized after assault with standing fan

Honolulu Police responded to an apartment on Iolani Avenue in the assault incident.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police were called to a residence on Iolani Street Thursday following an altercation between two men. 

On Thursday, December 22, around 8:15 p.m., a 58-year-old man assaulted a 55-year-old man with a standing fan. The victim suffered injuries to his face. Both men were hospitalized for treatment.

