Two men hospitalized after assault with standing fan

Honolulu Police responded to an apartment on Iolani Avenue in the assault incident.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police were called to a residence on Iolani Street Thursday following an altercation between two men.

On Thursday, December 22, around 8:15 p.m., a 58-year-old man assaulted a 55-year-old man with a standing fan. The victim suffered injuries to his face.

Both men were hospitalized for treatment.

Police classified the case as a second-degree assault. No arrests have been made, as the victim does not want to prosecute.

Police had initially shut down Magellan Ave between Iolani Ave & Pele St. as an active barricade situation.