Two men assaulted with machete in overnight attack By KITV4 Web Staff Oct 22, 2022 Oct 22, 2022 Updated 37 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email TruVuAdmin Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HONOLULU (KITV4) - Happening overnight, an assault with a machete in the McCully-Moiliili area.Law enforcement was called to a scene fronting an apartment building along Kalakaua AvenueThis after reports of a dispute between several individuals around midnight.Emergency Medical Crews treated a 21-year-old male for injuries to his right arm, head back.He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.A 36-year-old man was also hurt by the same assailant but refused treatment at the time. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From KITV 4 Island News Crime & Courts Beto O'Rourke confronts Texas governor during update on Uvalde elementary school shooting May 25, 2022 Local Citing a rise in violent crime, Chinatown business owners call for a greater police presence Updated Aug 25, 2022 News Hawaii gas prices decreased by 3% while mainland states have gone down by 18% Updated Sep 8, 2022 Crime & Courts Neighbor arrested for murder after Big Island kupuna, 87, found in driveway with neck slashed Updated Jul 12, 2022 Crime & Courts Hilo woman charged with arson of Wainaku home Updated May 24, 2022 News Kalaeloa homeless encampment demolished to protect public safety, but dozens are now displaced Updated Sep 28, 2022 Recommended for you