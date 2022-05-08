Two men arrested for shooting incident at a Waianae bar By Sunshine Kuhia Smith Sunshine Kuhia Smith Assignment Editor/Digital Producer Author facebook Author instagram Author email May 8, 2022 May 8, 2022 Updated 25 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Google Maps WAIANAE, HAWAII (KITV4) - Honolulu Police are investigating a shooting incident early Sunday morning outside of a Waianae bar.Police were called to Staxx Bar and Grill after witnesses saw a man with a firearm inside the restaurant. A second man, standing outside, fired a gun, causing damage to a parked car in the area.No injuries were reported and few details on what led to the incident were released.A 42-year-old man was arrested for reckless endangerment, criminal property damage and several gun charges.A 45-year-old man was arrested for keeping an unloaded pistol.Both suspects remain in police custody. Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Sunshine Kuhia Smith Assignment Editor/Digital Producer Author facebook Author instagram Author email Follow Sunshine Kuhia Smith Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Crime & Courts Palolo couple accused of human labor trafficking mother, teen girl from Guam Updated Mar 24, 2022 Crime & Courts 18-year-old charged with attempted murder in stabbing of Kapolei teen Updated May 2, 2022 Crime & Courts Three arrests made after police investigate a rash of Hilo burglary cases Updated Apr 22, 2022 News Surveillance video shows security guard tased by Kakaako robbery suspects Updated Dec 3, 2021 Crime & Courts Court documents reveal new details, confession in Hawaii Loa Ridge homicide investigation Updated Apr 25, 2022 Video CrimeSpotter: 25-year-old man arrested for failure to comply with probation terms Updated Nov 15, 2021 Recommended for you