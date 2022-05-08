 Skip to main content
Two men arrested for shooting incident at a Waianae bar

  • Updated
  • 0
Staxx Bar and Grill

WAIANAE, HAWAII (KITV4) - Honolulu Police are investigating a shooting incident early Sunday morning outside of a Waianae bar.

Police were called to Staxx Bar and Grill after witnesses saw a man with a firearm inside the restaurant. A second man, standing outside, fired a gun, causing damage to a parked car in the area.

No injuries were reported and few details on what led to the incident were released.

A 42-year-old man was arrested for reckless endangerment, criminal property damage and several gun charges.

A 45-year-old man was arrested for keeping an unloaded pistol.

Both suspects remain in police custody.

