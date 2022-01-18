Two Kona women charged for methamphetamine, fentanyl, and heroin offenses

KONA (KITV4) - Two Kona women are behind bars after facing multiple drug charges on Tuesday.
38-year-old Devon Henson and 44-year-old Jennifer Conway were arrested last Friday for trying to sell methamphetamine, fentanyl, and heroin.
Those offenses occurred on January 14, 2022.
It is reported that Conway was charged with five offenses including two counts of promoting a dangerous drug in the second degree (possession of twenty-five-plus capsules, tablets, ampules, or dosage units of fentanyl), Promoting a dangerous drug in the second degree (possession of over an eighth of an ounce of methamphetamine), Promoting a dangerous drug in the third degree (possession of any amount of methamphetamine).
Conway is being held on more than 85-thousand dollars bail.
It is also reported that Henson was charged with eleven offenses including two counts of promoting a dangerous drug in the first degree (possession of over an ounce of methamphetamine), Attempted promoting a dangerous drug in the first degree (attempted distribution of over an eighth of an ounce of methamphetamine), two counts of promoting a dangerous drug in the second degree (possession of twenty-five-plus capsules, tablets, ampules, or dosage units of fentanyl), two counts of promoting a dangerous drug in the second degree (possession of over an eighth of an ounce of methamphetamine), three counts of promoting a dangerous drug in the second degree (possession of over an eighth of an ounce of heroin).
Henson was also wanted for an outstanding bench warrant at the time of her arrest. Henson's bail is set at 66 thousand.
Both are scheduled to be back in court on February 8th.