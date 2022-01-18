 Skip to main content

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Two Kona women charged for methamphetamine, fentanyl, and heroin offenses

  • Updated
  • 0
Two Kona women charged for methamphetamine, fentanyl, and heroin offenses
Office of the Prosecuting Attorney County of Hawai`i

KONA (KITV4) - Two Kona women are behind bars after facing multiple drug charges on Tuesday. 

38-year-old Devon Henson and 44-year-old Jennifer Conway were arrested last Friday for trying to sell methamphetamine, fentanyl, and heroin.

Those offenses occurred on January 14, 2022. 

It is reported that Conway was charged with five offenses including two counts of promoting a dangerous drug in the second degree (possession of twenty-five-plus capsules, tablets, ampules, or dosage units of fentanyl), Promoting a dangerous drug in the second degree (possession of over an eighth of an ounce of methamphetamine), Promoting a dangerous drug in the third degree (possession of any amount of methamphetamine). 

Conway is being held on more than 85-thousand dollars bail.

It is also reported that Henson was charged with eleven offenses including two counts of promoting a dangerous drug in the first degree (possession of over an ounce of methamphetamine), Attempted promoting a dangerous drug in the first degree (attempted distribution of over an eighth of an ounce of methamphetamine), two counts of promoting a dangerous drug in the second degree (possession of twenty-five-plus capsules, tablets, ampules, or dosage units of fentanyl), two counts of promoting a dangerous drug in the second degree (possession of over an eighth of an ounce of methamphetamine), three counts of promoting a dangerous drug in the second degree (possession of over an eighth of an ounce of heroin).

Henson was also wanted for an outstanding bench warrant at the time of her arrest.  Henson's bail is set at 66 thousand.

Both are scheduled to be back in court on February 8th.

Tags

Recommended for you