Two Big Island women charged with felony drug possession, attempted distribution

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL THIS EVENING FOR MOST OF
OAHU...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING OVER THE
KOHALA MOUNTAINS AND WAIMEA AREA ON THE BIG ISLAND...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING FOR MOST LOWER
ELEVATION AREAS...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING FOR THE SUMMITS
OF MAUNA KEA MAUNA LOA AND HALEAKALA...
.Strong high pressure northeast of the state will produce locally
damaging trade winds over and downwind of island terrain through
Satuday morning. Wind speeds will trend slowly lower into the
breezy range for most areas through the weekend.
...HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM HST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the High Wind Warning time period, east winds 30 to
40 mph with localized gusts over 60 mph. For the Wind Advisory
time period, east winds 25 to 35 mph with localized gusts over
50 mph expected.
* WHERE...Most areas on Oahu.
* WHEN...The High Wind Warning in effect until 6 PM HST this
evening. The Wind Advisory in effect from 6 PM this evening
until 6 AM HST Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines and
damage roofs. Power outages are possible. Driving will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Strong winds may lead to property damage. Hazardous driving
conditions due to powerful cross winds will pose a serious risk
for drivers, especially for light weight and high profile
vehicles. Loose outdoor items should be brought inside or secured
properly.
&&
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 10 to 15 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County
Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Two Big Island women are facing felony drug charges following a warrant sweep at a Hilo home in December 2022.
Shannon Landgraf, 45, and Shaina Popp, 39, were indicted for felony drug possession and the attempted distribution of dangerous drugs. Landgraf was arrested on Thursday on the distribution complaint as well as an unrelated criminal matter, according to the Hawaii County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.
Landgraf was charged with attempted promoting a dangerous drug in the first and second degree, and three counts of promoting a dangerous drug in the third degree. Attempted promoting a dangerous drug in the first degree is a class A felony and has a penalty of up to 20 years in prison.
Popp was charged with attempted promoting a dangerous drug in the second and third degree of attempted distribution and possession of heroin.
Popp was also charged for promoting a dangerous drug in the third degree for both possessions of methamphetamine and amphetamine.
Attempted promoting a dangerous drug in the second degree is a class B felony and has a penalty of up to holds a 10 years in prison.
Landgraf is scheduled to appear in the Hilo Circuit Court on Feb. 10. She remains in jail with bail set at $100,000.
Popp has not yet been arrested. However, a $100,000 grand jury warrant was issued for her arrest on Thursday.
Kayli Pascal-Martinez is the first recipient of KITV4’s Robert Kekaula Fellowship. Kayli was selected in the Fall of 2022 for this prestigious opportunity out of a broad pool of young applicants who are from Hawaii or currently living in Hawaii. She currently attends University of Hawaii - West Oahu where she is a junior studying Communications and New Media Technologies.