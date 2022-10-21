 Skip to main content
Two arrests made in two separate hit-and-runs that left three hospitalized; suspects later released

Honolulu police arrested two men for two separate hit-and-run crashes.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police have arrested two suspects in two separate hit-and-runs that happened on Oahu this week -- but both men have been released pending investigation.

On Thursday, October 20, 2022 around 7:40 p.m.  a man on a moped was hit by a 42-year-old man driving a truck, on King Street near Hauoli Street. The truck driver fled the scene. 

