Two arrests made in two separate hit-and-runs that left three hospitalized; suspects later released By KITV Web Staff Oct 21, 2022 Oct 21, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police have arrested two suspects in two separate hit-and-runs that happened on Oahu this week -- but both men have been released pending investigation.On Thursday, October 20, 2022 around 7:40 p.m. a man on a moped was hit by a 42-year-old man driving a truck, on King Street near Hauoli Street. The truck driver fled the scene. The moped rider was taken to the hospital in serious condition.Officers arrested the driver three hours later, on Kina'u Street.He was released pending investigation.In another incident, a 45-year-old truck driver was released pending investigation, in connection to a hit-and-run crash Monday night.He turned himself in last night. Crime & Courts Hit-and-run leaves 14-year-old in serious condition; suspect wanted By KITV Web Staff The driver was captured on camera at the intersection of Kapiolani Boulevard and Pumehana Street.He's accused of hitting two 19-year-old women on a moped, and driving off.The women were taken to the hospital in serious condition.