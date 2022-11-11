Two arrested in Kailua-Kona robbery, crash, and shooting at police officer

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 6 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Police arrested 27-year-old Dyllan Paulo-Leslie, of Kailua-Kona, for first-degree attempted murder, robbery, and reckless endangering. Thirty-four-year-old Brittany Johnson, of Holualoa, was arrested for robbery in the same incident.
According to police reports, Paulo-Leslie robbed a business in Kaloko Light Industrial park was seen fleeing the scene in a gray pickup truck with the woman.
Police spotted the truck, but before they were able to reach it, it crashed.
An officer was walking towards the truck, but then the suspect started shooting. The bullet missed the officer, but hit one of the tires of the patrol car.
The two suspects took off on foot.
Police found them, and arrested Paulo-Leslie for first degree attempted murder -- for shooting at the officer, and also for robbery, and reckless endangering.
Johnson was also arrested, for robbery.
No other injuries were reported.
Anyone with information can call the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311, or Detective Sheldon Nakamoto of the Area II Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 326-4646, ext. 228, or via email at Sheldon.nakamoto@hawaiicounty.gov.
Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300.