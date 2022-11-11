 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 6 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...All Hawaiian Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

Two arrested in Kailua-Kona robbery, crash, and shooting at police officer

Dyllan Paulo-Leslie

Police arrested 27-year-old Dyllan Paulo-Leslie, of Kailua-Kona, for first-degree attempted murder, robbery, and reckless endangering. Thirty-four-year-old Brittany Johnson, of Holualoa, was arrested for robbery in the same incident.

Hawai‘i Island police have arrested two people as part of their ongoing investigation into an incident involving an armed robbery, a traffic collision, and a suspect shooting at an officer that occurred in Kona Thursday evening.

Big Island police arrested two people, 27-year-old Dyllan Paulo-Leslie, and 34-year-old Brittany Johnson, of Holualoa, after an armed robbery turned into a shooting.

According to police reports, Paulo-Leslie robbed a business in Kaloko Light Industrial park was seen fleeing the scene in a gray pickup truck with the woman.

An error occurred