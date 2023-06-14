 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Two adults charged after altercation in Waianae McDonald's

  • Updated
  • 0
McDonalds Waianae
Sabrina Johnston-Meyers

WAIANAE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Two adults were charged with assault Wednesday afternoon after an altercation between a juvenile and three adults escalated at a McDonalds in Waianae Tuesday night.

A 32-year-old man was charged with third-degree assault and two charges of criminal contempt of court and a 31-year-old woman was charged with third-degree assault and harassment.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred