Two adults charged after altercation in Waianae McDonald's

SPJ Intern
WAIANAE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Two adults were charged with assault Wednesday afternoon after an altercation between a juvenile and three adults escalated at a McDonalds in Waianae Tuesday night.
A 32-year-old man was charged with third-degree assault and two charges of criminal contempt of court and a 31-year-old woman was charged with third-degree assault and harassment.
Honolulu Police Department (HPD) arrived on the scene at 9 p.m. An off-duty officer intervened during the incident and received minor injuries.
According to a McDonald's employee, they were forced to close early Tuesday due to the incident.
Police have not disclosed how the situation escalated.
Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.