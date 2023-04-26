TSA agents find 2 knives, baton on passenger at Daniel K. Inouye Airport

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport recovered three prohibited items, including two knives, on a passenger during a routine security screening.
TSA posted about the incident on Twitter, Tuesday. According to the post, during the screening, agents found a knife disguised as a comb, a collapsible baton, and a butterfly knife taped to the passenger’s leg.
TSA did not identify the passenger, where they were traveling, or on what airline they were supposed to be flying. It is also unknown what punishment they could be facing for being caught with the prohibited items.
According to the TSA’s civil enforcement page on prohibited items, passengers could receive a civil penalty of up to $14,950 per violation for attempting to bring a prohibited item onboard an aircraft. Depending in the item, criminal referrals are also possible.
