Trial date delayed for elderly Honolulu man accused of beating wife to death

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A new trial date has been set for an elderly man accused of beating his estranged wife to death inside their Ala Moana area apartment.
A judge pushed back Rogelio Canilao's trial from July 24 to September 11.
Canilao was charged with the brutal beating death of his 76-year-old wife, Teresita, inside their Sheridan Street apartment in October 2022.
Canilao reportedly confessed to the crime when officers arrived at their Sheridan Street apartment, saying, "I murdered my wife." Police at the scene said he was covered in blood.
Teresita "Tessie" Canilao was a longtime worker at the Philippine Consulate.
