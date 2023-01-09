 Skip to main content
Trial begins for one of the suspects in 2017 North Shore murder or Telma Boinville

  • Updated
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- After five years and more than 20 postponements, the official trial of Stephen Brown, one of the accused killers of a North Shore mother back in 2017, has officially begun.

Monday morning, members of a jury heard opening statements and early testimony revealing gruesome details of the attack. Telma Boinville, 51, was killed in cold blood on Dec. 7, 2017. Her 8-year-old daughter was tied up in an upstairs bedroom.

