Trial begins for one of the suspects in 2017 North Shore murder or Telma Boinville

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- After five years and more than 20 postponements, the official trial of Stephen Brown, one of the accused killers of a North Shore mother back in 2017, has officially begun.
Monday morning, members of a jury heard opening statements and early testimony revealing gruesome details of the attack. Telma Boinville, 51, was killed in cold blood on Dec. 7, 2017. Her 8-year-old daughter was tied up in an upstairs bedroom.
Statements detailed the extent of DNA evidence linking Stephen Brown and his girlfriend at the time, Hailey Dandurand, to the scene of the murder as well as law enforcement interactions in the moments following the murder.
"After defendant Brown had been restrained and as he was being walked back to a nearby patrol car, he started saying things. Among things that he said to the plainclothes offices were the following, 'You should have killed me. You should have shot me. Just shoot me. Just shoot me. I deserve this," said Honolulu Deputy Prosecutor Scott Bell during opening statements.
"Officer Oshiro and other officers were given instructions by their superiors to cover defendant Brown's hands and arms because he had what appeared to be blood-like substance on both. While in the hospital, defendant Brown said, 'I know what you're trying to do.' to the officers who were trying to cover his hands with paper and tape. 'If you're not gonna help me, I'm gonna help myself.' as he began to lick the blood from his hands," Bell continued.
“There will be some evidence that Mr. Brown did make some statements. But the evidence will show that Mr. Brown, in his mind, that his life was already miserable. He was neglected as a child when he was 5. He was left to care for his sister when she was maybe 3 years old. And his mom, his mother was missing in action. She would leave them. She would leave them for days. There was no father in the family. And this resulted in Mr. Brown being placed in foster homes until the age of 11 when he was adopted by the Brown family," said Brown’s defense attorney William Bagasol.
"The evidence will also show that he did not agree, plan, or participate or want to participate to commit murder. Burglary, yes. Kidnapping, yes. But he didn't agree, want, to see Telma Boinville die. That is not what he actually intended. That's not what he actually did," Bagasol continued.
The defense stated it was Brown’s counterpart, Hailey Dandurand, to have acted out the murder.
The two are being tried separately. Dandurand's trial is expected to begin this summer.
