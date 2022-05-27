Three victims are in serious condition following Victoria Street shooting and assault

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR THE SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS
UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY...
.Long period south southwest swell will push surf along south
facing shores to advisory levels this afternoon. Advisory surf
will persist through early Sunday morning.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Surf 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult
and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
A shooting and assault incident left 3 in serious condition at Thomas Square Park in Honolulu.
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Honolulu Police Captain Parker Bode shared new details Friday on a shooting and assault incident that occurred Thursday evening near Thomas Square Park on Victoria Street.
Three victims are in serious condition after a 21-year-old opened fire following a physical altercation with multiple witnesses.
A 15-year-old was rushed to the hospital in serious condition. His condition was upgraded Friday morning to critical at around 3:30 am, but Honolulu Police shared around 2 pm that his condition is back to serious. He suffered wounds to his leg and lower body.
The 21-year old male suspect is in custody for attempted second degree murder.
Following the shooting, the suspect fled on foot and was chased by a second male. The second male, who is 49-years-old, was assaulted by a third and fourth male near McKinley High School. The assault victim was treated and released from the hospital.
Kathryn spent the last decade in the Bay Area working in nonprofits, education, and communications consulting. She has a B.A. in English from St. Mary's College of CA and an M.A. in Public Affairs and Politics from the University of San Francisco.