Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR THE SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS
UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY...

.Long period south southwest swell will push surf along south
facing shores to advisory levels this afternoon. Advisory surf
will persist through early Sunday morning.

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Surf 7 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult
and dangerous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.

&&

Three victims are in serious condition following Victoria Street shooting and assault

  • Updated
  • 0
Thomas Square shooting

A shooting and assault incident left 3 in serious condition at Thomas Square Park in Honolulu. 

 Glenn Tengan

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Honolulu Police Captain Parker Bode shared new details Friday on a shooting and assault incident that occurred Thursday evening near Thomas Square Park on Victoria Street. 

Three victims are in serious condition after a 21-year-old opened fire following a physical altercation with multiple witnesses. 

A 15-year-old was rushed to the hospital in serious condition. His condition was upgraded Friday morning to critical at around 3:30 am, but Honolulu Police shared around 2 pm that his condition is back to serious. He suffered wounds to his leg and lower body. 

The 21-year old male suspect is in custody for attempted second degree murder. 

Following the shooting, the suspect fled on foot and was chased by a second male. The second male, who is 49-years-old, was assaulted by a third and fourth male near McKinley High School. The assault victim was treated and released from the hospital. 

Police arrested the third and fourth male, ages 17 and 18, for third degree assault. 

Police report that two additional males, ages 17 and 20, went to the hospital with gunshot wounds incurred during the Victoria Street shooting, and are in serious condition. 

The suspect's firearm has not been located, but his vehicle has been seized following a search warrant. The alleged shooter had no prior convictions. 

Police confirmed that multiple rounds fired by the 21-year-old suspect also struck a passing vehicle. No occupants of the vehicle were injured. 

This investigation is still ongoing. Please check back for more updates. 

Digital Content Producer

Kathryn spent the last decade in the Bay Area working in nonprofits, education, and communications consulting. She has a B.A. in English from St. Mary's College of CA and an M.A. in Public Affairs and Politics from the University of San Francisco.

