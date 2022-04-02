Three arrests made after police investigate a rash of Hilo burglary cases

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 knots, and seas up to 12 feet.
* WHERE...Big Island Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Kauai Northwest
Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters, Oahu Windward Waters and Oahu Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Hawaii Island police are investigating a rash of recent burglaries in the Hilo area that have resulted in the arrests of three men in connection to several crimes.
On Tuesday, March 8, 2022, 32-year-old George Akana Cruz Labrador, of Hilo was charged with burglary, theft and fraudulent use of personal information stemming from an incident in February. Police say Labrador stole electronics and other items from a Kinoole Street business.
Labrador was spotted breaking into a car in March, where he took an undisclosed amount of money and other personal information.
His bail is set at $60,000.
Labrador is also a suspect in the burglary of a restaurant on Pauahi Street in Hilo. Charges are still pending in this case.
On Wednesday, March 23, 30-year-old Antanacious Keoni Nau, of Hilo, was charged with stealing power tools from a Kalanikoa Street business and breaking into a closed Kinoole supermarket, causing property damage.
His total bail is set at $42,000.
On Wednesday, March 30, 37-year-old Alexander T. Keith of Hilo was charged with several counts of theft and burglary after police say he stole items from a Kilauea Avenue restaurant. When Keith was arrested, he was in possession of a stolen credit card and mail.
His total bail is set at $8,750.
In addition to these cases, police are investigating several other burglaries and thefts in the downtown Hilo area.
The public is urged to call the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311 if they have information relative to these cases or if they witness any other suspicious activity.