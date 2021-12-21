TheBus and TheHandi-Van web services restored after cyber-attack.

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES OF KAUAI OAHU
MOLOKAI MAUI AND THE BIG ISLAND...
.A medium-period northeast swell will combine with shorter period
wind waves to produce rough and choppy surf along east facing
shores through Wednesday.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Surf of 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...East facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui, and
Big Island.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 kt, with higher gusts.
Seas 8 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Coastal Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4)--The website of Oahu Transit Services (OTS), operator of TheBus and TheHandi-Van, is once again functioning after being disabled by a “ransomware” style cyber-attack on Dec. 9, 2021.
The Hawai’i State Department of Transportation (DOT) announced that passengers are once again able to receive real-time updates on vehicle locations, as well as schedule rides with TheHandi-Van.
The cyber-attack caused what OTS described as a “mass disabling of online servers to both administrative and operating access”. TheHandi-Van users were among those most impacted by the incident, as TheHandiVan operators were unable to access ride reservations connecting them with customers.
Although the OTS website and most of its features have been restored, e-mail services are still being recovered. According to the DOT, any email sent to addresses ending in @thebus.org have not been received since the initial attack.
Third-party mobile apps including Transit, Moovit, and DaBus should also display real-time location information.
The cyber-attack is currently under investigation by the Honolulu Police Department, the Secret Service, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and Federal Bureau of Investigation.