'The Flash' actor Ezra Miller arrested for alleged assault, Hawaii Island police say

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 25 kt.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, and Kaiwi Channel.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
PAHOA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Actor Ezra Miller, best known for their role as The Flash in the DC comic book movie series, is in trouble again.
Miller was arrested early Tuesday morning on a complaint of second-degree assault following an incident at a home in Pahoa, according to Hawaii Island Police Department.
Big Island police officers were called out to a reported assault at the home in the Leilani Estates subdivision in lower Puna just after 1 a.m. According to the report, Miller allegedly got angry after being asked to leave the home and threw a chair, striking a 26-year-old woman in the head causing a half-inch cut. The woman refused treatment for the injury.
Miller was arrested around 1:30 a.m. after he was found at the intersection of Highway 130 and Kukula Street in Keaau. Miller was released from jail just after 4 a.m. pending further investigation, police said.
This is the latest incident in a string of legal run-ins for Miller.
In late March, Miller was arrested for disorderly conduct and harassment following an incident at a Big Island karaoke bar. Miller was later accused of bursting into the room of a couple and threatening to kill them before taking some of their personal items.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.