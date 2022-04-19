 Skip to main content
'The Flash' actor Ezra Miller arrested for alleged assault, Hawaii Island police say

  • Updated
  • 0
Ezra Miller mug shot 4/19
Hawaii Island Police Department

PAHOA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Actor Ezra Miller, best known for their role as The Flash in the DC comic book movie series, is in trouble again.

Miller was arrested early Tuesday morning on a complaint of second-degree assault following an incident at a home in Pahoa, according to Hawaii Island Police Department.

Big Island police officers were called out to a reported assault at the home in the Leilani Estates subdivision in lower Puna just after 1 a.m. According to the report, Miller allegedly got angry after being asked to leave the home and threw a chair, striking a 26-year-old woman in the head causing a half-inch cut. The woman refused treatment for the injury.

Pain in The Flash: 'Justice League' actor arrested after row at Hilo karaoke bar

Miller was arrested around 1:30 a.m. after he was found at the intersection of Highway 130 and Kukula Street in Keaau. Miller was released from jail just after 4 a.m. pending further investigation, police said.

This is the latest incident in a string of legal run-ins for Miller. 

In late March, Miller was arrested for disorderly conduct and harassment following an incident at a Big Island karaoke bar. Miller was later accused of bursting into the room of a couple and threatening to kill them before taking some of their personal items. 

That couple filed for a restraining order but later dropped that request.

This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more information.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

