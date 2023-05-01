 Skip to main content
Texas massacre suspect in custody after dayslong manhunt, sources say

[Breaking news update, published at 8:36 p.m.]

The man accused of fatally shooting five people, including a 9-year-old boy, in a Texas home has been taken into custody after a dayslong manhunt, two law enforcement sources told CNN.

CNN's Rosa Flores, Ashley Killough, Holly Yan, Jamiel Lynch, Roxanne Garcia, Claudia Dominguez and Raja Razek contributed to this report.

