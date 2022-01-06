 Skip to main content

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 6 to 11 feet.

* WHERE...Big Island Windward Waters, Alenuihaha Channel, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai
Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters
and Oahu Windward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Terroristic threats made against Waiākea High School

  • 0
Investigation Generic
KITV4

HILO, Hawai’i (KITV4) – Threats have been received by Waiākea High School personnel on Wednesday and Thursday, prompting an investigation by the Hawai’i County Police Department.

According to the Hawai’i County police, anonymous threats were made on Jan. 5 and Jan. 6 by phone against Waiākea High School. Hilo-based police officers responded and conducted a search of the campus, but it yielded no unauthorized persons or weapons/devices.

The officers remained on campus while classes were in session as a precaution. Officers will also be on campus tomorrow and have opened terroristic threatening cases.

Hawai’i County police are asking any persons with information regarding these threats to call the Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or contact Detective Richard Itliong of the Area I Juvenile Aid Section at (808) 961-2278 or via email at richard.itliong@hawaiicounty.gov.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you