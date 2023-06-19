Teen girl in critical condition after weekend shooting in Maili; suspects still at large

MAILI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A teen girl is in critical condition after being shot in the head in the Mailii area over the weekend. And Honolulu policer are still searching for the shooter.
The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. on Saturday. According to HPD, the 17-year-old victim was hanging out with three other friends on Mailona Street, near Kulaaupuni Street, in Maili when a gray SUV pulled up and a group of men got out.
Police say one of the men pulled a gun and fired into the victim’s group, with one bullet striking the teen girl in the head. The men then got back into the gray SUV and took off.
No other injuries were reported. The teen was rushed to Waianae Hospital in critical condition. She was later taken to Queens Medical Center in Honolulu where she remains. Family identified the victim as Richianna Deguzman.
No arrests have been made. Investigators have not said what led up to the shooting or how the groups knew one another, if at all. No suspect descriptions have been released.
"The senseless tragedy that unfolded on Saturday evening has left us in disbelief and it is heartbreaking that this incident has taken place in our community," said Hawaii Rep. Darius Kila, who represents Maili.
Kila is urging anyone with information about the shooting to come forward.
"May we also uplift the young woman and her family in prayer during this difficult time," Kila added.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Honolulu Police immediately.
