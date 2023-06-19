 Skip to main content
Teen girl in critical condition after weekend shooting in Maili; suspects still at large

  • Updated
  • 0
Maili shooting 6/17

MAILI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A teen girl is in critical condition after being shot in the head in the Mailii area over the weekend. And Honolulu policer are still searching for the shooter.

The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. on Saturday. According to HPD, the 17-year-old victim was hanging out with three other friends on Mailona Street, near Kulaaupuni Street, in Maili when a gray SUV pulled up and a group of men got out.

