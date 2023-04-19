Suspect charged in deadly shooting at Maili cockfight | UPDATE

Lt. Deena Thoemmes, the lead homicide investigator for the Honolulu Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division, holds a photo of Jacob Borge, one of two suspects in a shooting Saturday, April 15, that killed two people and injured three others after a cockfight, during a news conference in Honolulu, Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Police in Hawaii have vowed to step up illegal gambling enforcement after one of the most serious shootings in state history called attention to the dangers that come with cockfighting, which has deep roots in the islands and remains popular despite being illegal. (AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy)
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Honolulu prosecutors have charged the adult suspect accused of opening fire at a cockfight in Maili, and Honolulu police have filed a petition with family court alleging the juvenile suspect committed the crime.
Both suspects turned themselves in to police late Tuesday night. Those suspects have been identified as 23-year-old Jacob Borge and 16-year-old Shaeden McEnroe Kealii.
According to a Honolulu Police spokesperson, Borge has been charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of second-degree murder, three counts of attempted second-degree murder, five counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and one count of place to keep.
Borge is currently in custody with bail set at $2 million.
Meanwhile, McEnroe Kealii is currently being held at the Juvenille Detention Center.
Prosecutors won't say yet whether they will request to have McEnroe Kealii tried as an adult due to the seriousness of the crime.
Police were called to a Kaukamana Road home in Maili after midnight on Saturday. Detectives described the scene as an illegal "chicken fight" in an open lot in the back of the house.
Investigators say the shooting happened following an argument at the event.
Sources identified the two people killed as 59-year-old Cathy Rabellizsa, who also goes by the name Cathy Kelly, and 34-year-old Gary Rabellizsa-Manner.
Three other people suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds during the incident.
