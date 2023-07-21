Suspected hit-and-run driver who intentionally rammed Hawaii Sheriff deputy’s car surrenders | UPDATE

A man suspected of intentionally ramming a Hawaii Sheriff deputy's car surrendered himself to police around 4 p.m.
Jacob Freitas, 43, was contacted by deputy sheriffs with the Special Operations Section Friday afternoon. Officers were able to convince Freitas to surrender without incident.
“All of the deputies involved in this situation, from initial traffic stop to the search, and the eventual capture, are to be commended for their swift action. Their dedication, professionalism and sense of duty to the public are a shining example of what the men and women of our Sheriff Division carry out every day,” said PSD Director Tommy Johnson in a statement.
Freitas is facing possible complaints of first-degree criminal property damage, refusing an order to stop, and driving without headlights.
Original:
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Authorities are searching for a hit-and-run driver who crashed into a Hawaii Sheriff’s vehicle, injuring a deputy, early Friday morning.
The crash happened around 2 a.m. on Beretania Street near the Honolulu Museum of Art.
According to the Department of Public Safety (DPS), Oahu deputies with the Sheriff Division Capitol Patrol Section stopped a car on Beretania Street, near Victoria Street, because the car was driving without headlights.
Investigators say the suspect’s car slowly started to roll through the light onto Victoria Street before it abruptly went in reverse and crashed into the patrol car, injuring one of the deputies. The driver then got out of the car and ran away.
Two passengers in the suspect’s car were detained. One of those passengers was later arrested on two outstanding traffic warrants.
So far, authorities have not been able to find the driver. That person is facing possible complaints of first-degree criminal property damage, refusing an order to stop, and driving without headlights.
The injured deputy was taken to the hospital for a medical assessment. He was treated for minor injuries and released.
Anyone with information about the driver’s whereabouts is asked to call Sheriff Dispatch at 808-586-1352.