Suspect, victim in stabbing at Keehi Lagoon Beach Park are related, police say

...HIGH WIND WARNING EXTENDED UNTIL 6 AM HST THURSDAY FOR KOHALA
DISTRICTS OF THE BIG ISLAND...
...WIND ADVISORY EXTENDED UNTIL 6 AM HST THURSDAY FOR MAUI COUNTY
OAHU KAUAI AND PARTS OF BIG ISLAND...
.Strong high pressure far north of the main Hawaiian Islands will
continue to produce strong and gusty trade winds. Wind speeds are
expected to slightly increase today and will exceed advisory
thresholds across many parts of the state. Isolated pockets of
warning level wind gusts are expected in the Kohala districts of
the Big Island where a High Wind Warning has been extended through
tonight.
...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 25 to 30 mph with localized gusts over 50
mph.
* WHERE...Portions of Kahoolawe, Kauai, Lanai, Maui, Molokai,
Oahu and the Big Island.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it
difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile
vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 10 to 15 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Police are searching for an attempted murder suspect following a stabbing at Keehi Lagoon Beach Park, Tuesday night.
Honolulu Police officers (HPD) were called out to the scene, located at 465 Lagoon Drive, just before 7 p.m.
According to investigators, two men were intoxicated and arguing when things turned violent. The suspect stabbed the victim once in the chest before running off before police arrived.
Crews with Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS) took the victim to the hospital in critical condition.
Police have not identified the victim nor have they identified the suspect, however, investigators say the two men are related. Officials did not say what the two men were arguing over or if any other witnesses were around at the time of the incident.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 911 immediately.
This story will be updated when more information is released.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.