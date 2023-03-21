Suspect, victim identified following deadly tenant-landlord confrontation in Honolulu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Authorities have identified the suspect and victim from a deadly tenant-landlord altercation in Honolulu over the weekend.
Kendall Gray, 23, has been charged with second-degree murder for the killing of 64-year-old Alvin Matsumoto.
The deadly attack happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Sheridan Avenue on Sunday. HPD was called out to a report of a “defib” situation. When officers arrived, they found Matsumoto lying on the sidewalk bleeding heavily from his head.
Matsumoto was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Once there, his condition deteriorated and he succumbed to his injuries.
Investigators later found out that Matsumoto was attempting to evict a woman from an apartment on Sheridan Avenue when the woman’s boyfriend, later identified as Gray, allegedly attacked him.
A witness, Shawn Giles, told KITV4 he heard a muffled fight coming from another unit, but it was different from a typical argument. Giles said he went to check out the commotion and saw the suspect dragging the victim's body downstairs.
Gray was arrested Sunday night around 8 p.m. in the 1200 block of Hopaka Street. He remains in jail on $1-million bail.
