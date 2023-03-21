 Skip to main content
Suspect, victim identified following deadly tenant-landlord confrontation in Honolulu

Sheridan Street landlord murdered

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Authorities have identified the suspect and victim from a deadly tenant-landlord altercation in Honolulu over the weekend.

Kendall Gray, 23, has been charged with second-degree murder for the killing of 64-year-old Alvin Matsumoto.

An eviction at an apartment on Sheridan Street on Oahu turns into a murder scene, after a landlord is brutally beaten to death.

