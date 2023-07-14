Suspect uses police officer's stun gun against him during struggle inside Kona store

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (KITV4) – A California man is accused of using a Big Island police officer’s own stun gun against him during a struggle inside a grocery store in Kona on Tuesday.
The incident happened on Tuesday just before 5 a.m. According to police, officers with Kona patrol responded to the 79-500 block of Henry Street on a report of a suspicious man who allegedly had empty soda boxes on each of his hands, as if we was hiding a gun.
When officers arrived they found a woman who told them the man approached her in the parking lot with his arms extended and his hands covered by the soda boxes. The woman said he yelled at her to get on the ground but she ran away and was able to safely get inside the grocery store. The suspect allegedly chased the woman inside and started intentionally breaking merchandise as he tried to reach the victim.
Police say when they made it to the store, they found the place had been ransacked. Two officers found the suspect, later identified as 29-year-old Simon Boone of Antelope, Calif., acting aggressively and swinging an umbrella.
According to police, a struggle soon began between Boone and the officers as they tried to arrest him. During the struggle, Boone managed to get one of the officer’s stun guns off their utility belt and fired. One of the barbs struck an officer in the hand and the other barb hit a bystander in the shin. Both the officer and the bystander suffered minor injuries from the stun gun, police said.
Soon after, Boone was subdued and arrested before being taken to the Kealekehe Police Station. Boone has since been charged with several crimes, including first-degree terroristic threatening, second-degree criminal property damage, second-degree theft, two counts of first-degree assault against a police officer, third-degree assault, and resisting arrest. His bond was set at $63,000.
Boone remained behind bars until his initial court appearance on July 12 in Kona District Court.
This case remains under investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Kona Patrol Officer Joshua Stender by email at Joshua.Stender@hawaiicounty.gov, or at the police department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311.