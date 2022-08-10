Suspect surrenders to police following standoff on Emerson Street | UPDATE

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FOR LEEWARD AREAS TODAY...
.The combination of dry fuels, strong and gusty trade winds, and
low relative humidity will result in elevated fire danger today.
Any fires that develop could display extreme fire behavior, and
will likely spread rapidly and be difficult to control.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
6 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY
FOR LEEWARD SECTIONS OF ALL ISLANDS...
* AFFECTED AREA...Leeward portions of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WIND...East to northeast 20 to 30 mph with higher gusts.
* HUMIDITY...Around 45 percent in the afternoon.
* THUNDERSTORMS...None.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Red Flag Warning does not
predict new fire starts.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 knots.
* WHERE...Big Island Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters and Oahu
Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Through early Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) – A barricade suspect has been arrested following a reported standoff situation on Emerson Street in Honolulu, Wednesday morning.
The situation involved a temporary restraining order violation, according to Honolulu Police (HPD) investigators.
A large police presence responded to the scene in the 1600 block of Emerson Street just before 9 a.m. A police negotiator managed to talk the suspect into surrendering. He was arrested without incident. The standoff lasted approximately one hour.
No one else was inside of the home with the suspect, police said. That person has not yet been identified.
Authorities shut down Emerson Street, from Prospect Street to Ward Avenue, because of this incident. The roadways have since been re-opened.
This story will be updated when more information is released.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.