Suspect still at large following security breach at Kona Airport By KITV Web Staff Feb 10, 2022

KONA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Thousands of airline passengers faced delays after a reported security breach at the Kona International Airport Wednesday night.Law enforcement officials on the Big Island say they are still searching for the person who scaled a fence at the airport around 6 p.m. on Wednesday and made it past a TSA checkpoint.According to the Hawaii Department of Transportation (HiDOT), the breached caused five flights to be delayed, impacting more than 1,000 passengers.The TSA was forced to shut down its screening lines for about an hour and a half. Now, a HiDOT spokesperson tells KITV4 that they are reevaluating all levels of security at the Kona Aiport.HiDOT says Big Island police were notified but so far no arrests have been made.