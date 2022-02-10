 Skip to main content

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Suspect still at large following security breach at Kona Airport

  • 0
Investigation Generic
KITV4

Thousands of airline passengers faced delays after a reported security breach at the Kona International Airport Wednesday night.

KONA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Thousands of airline passengers faced delays after a reported security breach at the Kona International Airport Wednesday night.

Law enforcement officials on the Big Island say they are still searching for the person who scaled a fence at the airport around 6 p.m. on Wednesday and made it past a TSA checkpoint.

According to the Hawaii Department of Transportation (HiDOT), the breached caused five flights to be delayed, impacting more than 1,000 passengers.

The TSA was forced to shut down its screening lines for about an hour and a half. Now, a HiDOT spokesperson tells KITV4 that they are reevaluating all levels of security at the Kona Aiport.

HiDOT says Big Island police were notified but so far no arrests have been made.

Tags

Recommended for you