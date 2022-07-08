Suspect sought after dog found in storage tote with throat slit in Waikiki

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu police are asking the public for help in finding the person responsible for slitting a dog’s throat in the Waikiki area in mid-June.
The original incident happened back on June 15. Around 1 p.m. that day. Honolulu Police (HPD) officers responded to calls that a man was on the rooftop of a building in the 400 block of Nuhua Street, slicing a dog’s throat.
Officers arrived, but did not find the suspect or the dog. Police did, however, find a large pool of blood and a blood trail going down a fire escape at the building where they were called.
Then on June 16, just before 7 a.m., officers were called out to the 3100 block of Diamond Head Road, after a resident found a large plastic storage tote next to a tree. Inside the tote, officers found a dead dog with its throat slit.
Investigators believe this was the same dog from the June 15 call.
The dog was described as being a mixed breed, with brown and white coloration, weighing about 35-40 pounds. It had on a black collar with a brown pinstripe pattern. There were no tags or licenses attached to it.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300. Anonymous tips can be made online at www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.
