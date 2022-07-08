 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
  • Robert Kekaula Fellowship:
  • Apply

Suspect sought after dog found in storage tote with throat slit in Waikiki

  • Updated
  • 0
Waikiki dead dog investigation 7/8
Courtesy: Honolulu Police Department

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu police are asking the public for help in finding the person responsible for slitting a dog’s throat in the Waikiki area in mid-June.

The original incident happened back on June 15. Around 1 p.m. that day. Honolulu Police (HPD) officers responded to calls that a man was on the rooftop of a building in the 400 block of Nuhua Street, slicing a dog’s throat.

Officers arrived, but did not find the suspect or the dog. Police did, however, find a large pool of blood and a blood trail going down a fire escape at the building where they were called.

Then on June 16, just before 7 a.m., officers were called out to the 3100 block of Diamond Head Road, after a resident found a large plastic storage tote next to a tree. Inside the tote, officers found a dead dog with its throat slit.

Investigators believe this was the same dog from the June 15 call.

The dog was described as being a mixed breed, with brown and white coloration, weighing about 35-40 pounds. It had on a black collar with a brown pinstripe pattern. There were no tags or licenses attached to it.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300. Anonymous tips can be made online at www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK