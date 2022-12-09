 Skip to main content
Suspect shot, killed by police following hours-long standoff at Waikiki hotel

  • 0
Man Killed by Honolulu Police Following Barricade

A man who was addressed by HPD as "Benjamin" died early Thursday morning after being shot multiple times by police, ending a 10 hour stand-off.

The suspect in an hours-long standoff at a hotel in Waikiki has died following shootout with Honolulu police officers.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The suspect in an hours-long standoff at a hotel in Waikiki has died following shootout with Honolulu police officers.

HPD confirmed the suspect was shot multiple times and rushed to the hospital in critical condition. He died later from the gunshot wounds. The 10-hour standoff ended after midnight.

An error occurred