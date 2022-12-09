Suspect shot, killed by police following hours-long standoff at Waikiki hotel

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 25 to 30 knots, except north winds 30 knots
in Maalaea Bay. Seas 7 to 12 feet, except 2 to 5 feet in Maalaea
Bay.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters, Maalaea Bay and Big Island
Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
A man who was addressed by HPD as "Benjamin" died early Thursday morning after being shot multiple times by police, ending a 10 hour stand-off.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The suspect in an hours-long standoff at a hotel in Waikiki has died following shootout with Honolulu police officers.
HPD confirmed the suspect was shot multiple times and rushed to the hospital in critical condition. He died later from the gunshot wounds. The 10-hour standoff ended after midnight.
Police could be heard on a bullhorn calling out to "Benjamin" by name, urging the man to give himself up, throughout a stand off that froze several blocks in Honolulu's bustling Waikiki tourist district.
A section of Kuhio Avenue remained shut down while Honolulu police officers responded to a barricade situation at the Waikiki hotel, into late Thursday night.
HPD says it responded to a report of shots fired and a man barricaded in a room at Ohia Waikiki Studio Suites, around 2:15 p.m. Authorities say the building was partially evacuated. Two neighboring hotels were also evacuated, the Kuhio Banyan and Hawaiian King.
Locals told KITV4 that the deceased man, Benjamin, was a known local in the area.
Kuhio Avenue was completely closed to both vehicle and pedestrian traffic from Nahua Street to Seaside Avenue while officers attempted to bring about a peaceful conclusion.
The HPD Criminal Investigation Division negotiators and SWAT were called out to the scene.
A drone was also seen deployed by HPD.
The age of the deceased has not yet been released.