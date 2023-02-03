Suspect shot by police responding to reported car theft in Hilo

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 25 kt with higher gusts and seas 6 to 9 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward
Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward Waters, Big Island
Windward Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big Island
Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A man has been arrested following a police shooting in Hilo on the Big Island, Friday afternoon.
The incident began just before noon when Big Island police officers were called to a report of a car theft in progress in the 500 block of Kukuau Street. When officers arrived they met with the victim, who gave a description of the suspect, who had already run off.
Around noon, officers found that suspect on Kumukoa Street. Police say when they tried to contact the suspect, he immediately started running away. While he was running, the officers said the suspect started grabbing at his waistband, pulled out a dark-colored pistol, and started turning toward them.
The officers said they commanded the man to stop what he was doing, but they say he continued and one of the officers fired his gun, hitting the suspect once in his shoulder.
The officers said they administered first aid to the suspect and he was transported by ambulance to Hilo Medical Center where he is expected to make a full recovery. No other injuries were reported.
Police shut down Kumukoa Street, between Mohouli Street and Ho'opuni Street, while investigators processed the scene.
The suspect has not been identified at this time. Authorities are asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident to call the police department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311 or Detective Paul Mangus of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at 808-961-2383.
This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more information.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.