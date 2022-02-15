Suspect in Waipahu acupuncturist's murder released after posting $1M bond

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 8 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel,
Maui County Windward Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel,
Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big Island
Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Eric Thompson, 34, was arrested Monday evening on a complaint of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Jon Tokuhara.
The man arrested in connection to the murder of a Waipahu acupuncturist has been released from custody after posting $1-million bond.
Eric Thompson, 34, was arrested Monday evening on a complaint of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Jon Tokuhara. Tokuhara's body was discovered inside the Tokuhara Acupuncture clinic -- located in the 94-300 block of Waipahu Depot St. on Jan. 13.
Thompson is free after posting $1-million bail just hours after he was arrested.
Friends of Tokuhara say, while this crime could never be justified, the arrest gives them hope for some type of closure.
"His family's loss is the greatest. It's gonna be quite some time for them to finish the grieving process, but an arrest would be the first step to a conviction, and hopefully some closure for them. But first off it was just really relief that an arrest was made," Penelope Parnes said.
Parnes says Tokuhara would've turned 48 on Sunday.
According to the website of "Island Bath Works" -- a company that specializes in converting bathtubs for seniors -- Thompson is the owner.
The website lists Thompson as a Honolulu native who graduated from Kalani high school and the University of Hawaii.