Suspect in Waipahu acupuncturist's murder released after posting $1M bond

  • Updated
  • 0
Eric Thompson

Eric Thompson, 34, was arrested Monday evening on a complaint of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Jon Tokuhara.

 Honolulu Police Department

Update 2/15:

The man arrested in connection to the murder of a Waipahu acupuncturist has been released from custody after posting $1-million bond.

Eric Thompson, 34, was arrested Monday evening on a complaint of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Jon Tokuhara. Tokuhara's body was discovered inside the Tokuhara Acupuncture clinic -- located in the 94-300 block of Waipahu Depot St. on Jan. 13.

Thompson is free after posting $1-million bail just hours after he was arrested.

Friends of Tokuhara say, while this crime could never be justified, the arrest gives them hope for some type of closure.

"His family's loss is the greatest. It's gonna be quite some time for them to finish the grieving process, but an arrest would be the first step to a conviction, and hopefully some closure for them. But first off it was just really relief that an arrest was made," Penelope Parnes said.

Parnes says Tokuhara would've turned 48 on Sunday.

According to the website of "Island Bath Works" -- a company that specializes in converting bathtubs for seniors -- Thompson is the owner.

The website lists Thompson as a Honolulu native who graduated from Kalani high school and the University of Hawaii.

Download PDF Eric Thompson arrest complaints

Original:

WAIPAHU (KITV4) -- Law enforcement have arrested Eric Thompson in connection to the murder investigation of Jon Tokuhara.

On Monday, February 14, 2022, at approximately 6:10 p.m., HPD officers placed Eric Thompson under arrest for murder in the second degree with his bail set at $1,000,000.

CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department would like to thank the public for their assistance in this case. 

No other information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more details.

