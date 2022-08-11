Suspect in Waikiki gun scare incident charged

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FOR LEEWARD AREAS TODAY...
.The combination of dry fuels, strong and gusty trade winds, and
low relative humidity will result in critical fire conditions at
times today. Any fires that develop could display extreme fire
behavior and be difficult to control.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING
FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR LEEWARD SECTIONS OF
ALL ISLANDS...
* AFFECTED AREA...Leeward portions of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WIND...Northeast to east 20 to 30 mph with higher gusts.
* HUMIDITY...Around 45 percent in the afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Red Flag Warning does not
predict new fire starts.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 knots.
* WHERE...Big Island Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters and Oahu
Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A 27-year old man accused of carrying a gun in Waikiki, causing a panic on Sunday, has been charged for the incident.
The suspect, James Spivey, was charged with first-degree assault on a law enforcement.
Honolulu Police officers were called to Kuhio Beach to a report of a person spotted carrying a handgun. It all happened near a lifeguard tower around 4:15 p.m. on Aug. 7.
According to police, Spivey was arguing with police officers and refused to comply with their verbal commands to drop the weapon. Police say Spivey had what appeared to be a handgun.
After a brief struggle, officers were able to subdue Spivey and place him under arrest. While being taken to the police car, police say Spivey assaulted an officer as he was being placed inside the squad car.
Spivey remains in custody with bail set at $11,000.