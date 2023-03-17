Suspect in Mililani car fire indicted on murder and arson charges

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A grand jury has indicted a man in connection with the death of a 21-year-old Oahu woman, after her body was found in a burning car near Mililani High School.
Samuel Jones, 25, was indicted for second-degree murder and first-degree arson after the body of 21-year-old Jaau Jordan Laulusa was discovered in a car that had been set on fire. Laulusa had also suffered multiple lacerations and puncture wounds, according to police.
On March 13, 2023, around 6:40 a.m., passerby noticed a man leaving a burning vehicle in the Mililani High School parking lot. They took pictures of the man, notified police, and provided descriptions of him to police.
Jones was arrested shortly after, at about 7:15 a.m., a quarter mile away from the scene.
“We thank the alert citizens who were near the high school and noticed something was wrong,” said Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm. “The information they provided was key to the arrest and indictment, the first steps toward holding the defendant accountable.”
Second-degree murder carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole. First-degree arson is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
Jones is being held at the Oahu Community Correctional Center in lieu of $1 million bail.
Kathryn spent the last decade in the Bay Area working in nonprofits, education, and communications consulting. She has a B.A. in English from St. Mary's College of CA and an M.A. in Public Affairs and Politics from the University of San Francisco.