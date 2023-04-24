Suspect in Mililani acid attack makes first court appearance

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The man accused of shooting at and throwing acid on a woman in Mililani made his first appearance in court on Monday and claimed he was nowhere near the area at the time of the incident.
Paul Cameron, 21, is facing attempted murder and firearm offenses.
After a two-week investigation, police arrested Cameron on Friday for allegedly throwing acid on his ex-girlfriend, leaving severe chemical burns on 30% of her body.
Cameron filed a notice on Monday, saying he has an alibi during the time of the incident. Cameron's attorney, Myles Breiner, spoke outside of court, insisting his client was innocent.
“They have the cell phone. They can ping the area where my client was located. And establish that he was not up in Millilani when this assault took place,” Breiner claimed. “$2 million bail is outrageous. He has no prior convictions and not even a contempt citation or a parking ticket.”
Briener says Cameron has cooperated with the authorities and has expressed empathy for the situation.
Honolulu Police officers arrested Cameron on Aumakua Street, near his home in Pearl City on April 21.
Sources identified the victim as 20-year-old Davina Licon. She remains in critical condition from the attack and she is unable to talk, according to investigators.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.