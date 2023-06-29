Suspect in Iroquois Point standoff found dead from apparent self-inflicted gunshot, HPD says

EWA BEACH, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The suspect involved in an hours-long standoff with Honolulu police near Ewa Beach has died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said.
A large police presence gathered in the neighborhood in Iroquois Point early Thursday morning. Witness video showed multiple agencies had responded to the Kapalina Beach Homes subdivision, including HPD, SWAT, and the Honolulu Fire Department.
According to HPD, the call came in around 7 a.m. on a report of a man armed with a gun in the 5000 block of Bittern Avenue. Officers with HPD's Specialized Services Division were then called to the scene.
A resident who lives one street away from the scene told KITV4 that sometime after 11 a.m. they heard police talking to a person over a loud speaker, saying to either come out of the home or to answer the phone. It is unclear if anyone else was inside of the home.
The incident forced some evacuations of neighboring homes and at least one business. The owner of "D'Lish At the Beach Restaurant" told KITV4 that Kapilina Beach Homes management told their workers to leave the premises because of the investigation.
The suspect has not yet been identified. Police have not said what led to the standoff in the first place. This case remains under investigation.
A spokesperson for Kapilina Beach Homes issued the following statement:
“We are saddened by the loss of a community member and extend our deepest aloha and condolences to all those who are grieving today.”