Suspect in Hawaii Loa Ridge murder lied to prosecutors, new court documents reveal

Juan Baron listened to a Spanish - English translator in court, through earbuds, during a hearing on Wednesday.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- New details have been released about the man accused of killing an East Oahu man last year at the victim's Hawaii Loa Ridge home.
Newly-released court documents say Juan Baron lied to prosecutors while being questioned ahead of his trial.
Court documents say Baron lied about previous criminal activity, and did not admit to an arrest in 2019 in Texas for using a fake driver's license, when applying for a job.
According to Houston Police, Baron applied for a job at an auto shop using an altered Texas driver's license.
Baron was also charged with check forgery that same year after attempting to deposit a fraudulent check for $700.
The court documents also show Baron got married two years ago in Texas, and was still married at the time of Gary Ruby's murder in March of last year.
Baron is accused of killing Ruby and then hiding his body in a bath tub full of concrete.
Baron's trial has been delayed numerous times after his defense requested more time to review evidence.
His trial is scheduled to begin in July.
