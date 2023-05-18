 Skip to main content
Suspect in Hawaii Loa Ridge murder lied to prosecutors, new court documents reveal

Hawaii Loa Ridge Murder Suspect Back in Court

Juan Baron listened to a Spanish - English translator in court, through earbuds, during a hearing on Wednesday. 

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- New details have been released about the man accused of killing an East Oahu man last year at the victim's Hawaii Loa Ridge home.

Newly-released court documents say Juan Baron lied to prosecutors while being questioned ahead of his trial.

