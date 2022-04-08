 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 knots with rough seas 7 to 10 feet,
except north winds and lower seas in Maalaea Bay.

* WHERE...Most central through eastern waters and channels.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Suspect in grisly Hawaii Loa Ridge killing extradited back to Hawaii

  • Updated
  • 0
Juan Baron arrest

Juan Baron was arrested in Anaheim, Calif. on Mar. 9, attempting to board a bus to Mexico. He is scheduled to appear in a California courtroom on Mar. 11.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The suspect arrested in connection to a grisly murder in Hawaii Loa Ridge has been extradited back to Hawaii.

Juan Baron, 23, was arrested on Mar. 10 in Anaheim, Calif., where authorities say he was attempting to board a Greyhound bus bound for Mexico.

Baron is accused of killing 73-year-old Gary Ruby and then trying to cover up the crime by encasing the body in cement in a bathtub at Ruby’s home in Hawaii Loa Ridge. Court documents revealed other disturbing details about the crime, including an alleged confession Baron made to LAPD homicide detectives.

Baron and Ruby were reported to be engaged in a romantic relationship before the killing.

Baron waived his right to challenge extradition back on March 16.

Read more from KITV4 about this case:

Man killed in Hawaii Loa Ridge home remembered by family
Court documents reveal new details, confession in Hawaii Loa Ridge homicide investigation
Multiple warrants signed for Hawaii Loa Ridge homicide suspect, extradition pending
Why was a murder suspect released after a multi-state manhunt?
1 suspect in Hawaii Loa Ridge homicide investigation released from custody, LA County Sheriff says
Hawaii Loa Ridge homicide suspects arrested by US Marshals in Southern California
Hawaii Loa Ridge homicide suspects still on the run
Suspects sought after missing man found encased in cement mixture in bathtub at Hawaii Loa Ridge home

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Digital Content Manager

Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.

Recommended for you

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK