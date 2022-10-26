Suspect in grisly Hawaii Loa Ridge homicide to appear in court ahead of November trial By KITV Web Staff Oct 26, 2022 Oct 26, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email FILE Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Juan Baron, the man charged with killing a Hawaii Loa Ridge homeowner and encasing his body in cement, is expected in court on Wednesday.The status of his case will be updated during a calendar call. Back in August, Baron's trial was pushed back to Nov. 7.A judge granted Baron's defense attorney more time to gather documents.The defense is also requesting the state hand over its interview with witness Scott Hannon, who was last seen with Baron just days before the alleged murder of Gary Ruby.Baron is currently being held without bail.Read more from KITV4's coverage on this case: Hawaii Loa Ridge murder trial pushed back to Nov. 7 0:53+2 Former suspect in Hawaii Loa Ridge homicide case agrees to testify for prosecution New details revealed in court documents on gruesome Hawaii Loa Ridge murder investigation Photos show Hawaii Loa Ridge murder suspect attempting to escape LAPD interview room Remembering Gary Ruby: Family and friends say a final goodbye Why was a murder suspect released after a multi-state manhunt? 2:11+3 Court documents reveal new details, confession in Hawaii Loa Ridge homicide investigation Suspects sought after missing man found encased in cement mixture in bathtub at Hawaii Loa Ridge home East Oahu home, site of grisly murder, sells for $80k over asking price Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From KITV 4 Island News Crime & Courts Hilo man charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting at girlfriend while she was driving Updated Oct 21, 2022 Crime & Courts FBI: California murder suspect may be hiding out in Honolulu Updated May 6, 2022 Crime & Courts DOH approves second medical cannabis retail dispensary for medicinal purposes on Oahu Updated Mar 17, 2022 Crime & Courts Oahu man accused of beating parents with metal pipe Updated Jul 8, 2022 Crime & Courts Big Island police launch attempted murder investigation after man shot in Puna Updated Sep 28, 2022 News 'A game of numbers' | Those targeted by identity theft tactics speak out Updated Sep 21, 2022 Recommended for you