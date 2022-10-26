 Skip to main content
Suspect in grisly Hawaii Loa Ridge homicide to appear in court ahead of November trial

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Juan Baron, the man charged with killing a Hawaii Loa Ridge homeowner and encasing his body in cement, is expected in court on Wednesday.

The status of his case will be updated during a calendar call. Back in August, Baron's trial was pushed back to Nov. 7.

