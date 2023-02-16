Suspect in fatal hit-and-run on Kapiolani Blvd turns himself in

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON FOR ALL HAWAIIAN
ISLANDS...
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...All the main Hawaiian islands.
* WHEN...Through Saturday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Significant flooding may occur due to the overflow of
streams and drainages across the state. Roads may also be closed,
along with property damage in urban or low lying spots due to
runoff. Landslides may also occur in areas with steep terrain.
Areas of particular concern include east and southeast sections of
the Big Island, where washout of roads could isolate communities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A kona low to our west will force a plume of deep tropical
moisture over the islands for the next few days. Heavy
rainfall and a few thunderstorms will be possible. High
rainfall rates for an extended period of time are expected to
result in flash flooding, particularly in areas which are
already saturated from recent rainfall.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash
flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast
flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The driver of the fatal Kapiolani Blvd hit-and-run has turned himself in, Honolulu police confirm.
45-year-old Mitchel Miyashiro was arrested Thursday for 1st degree negligent homicide, collisions involving death, and collisions involving bodily injury for the hit-and-run that killed 16-year-old Sara Yara.
Miyashiro has had plenty of run-ins with the law: including driving without a license, driving with a suspended license, excessive speeding and more, dating all the way back to 1996.
