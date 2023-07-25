Suspect in fatal bar shooting indicted by Oahu grand jury By Kathryn Doorey Kathryn Doorey Digital Content Producer Author email Jul 25, 2023 Jul 25, 2023 Updated 20 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An Oahu Grand Jury has indicted the man accused of shooting and killing another man at a bar in McCully.Myron Takushi is charged with the murder of William Dahlin Jr., plus additional firearms offenses. Crime & Courts Suspect in deadly shooting at Honolulu bar charged with murder By KITV Web Staff Court documents show both men were arguing at 2012 Sports Bar and Cafe on Beretania Street on Wednesday, July 19, before shots were fired.Takushi is being held at OCCC with his bail set at a million dollars.If convicted, he could face life in prison, with the possibility of parole. Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kathryn Doorey Digital Content Producer Author email Follow Kathryn Doorey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Crime & Courts Kauai man accused of sexually assaulting minor back in Hawaii after arrest in Ohio Updated Jun 10, 2023 Crime & Courts Attempted murder case opens after suspect intentionally plows into girlfriend with car in Aiea Updated Mar 27, 2023 Crime & Courts Dog saves teen during attempted sexual assault, police say Updated Jan 3, 2023 Crime & Courts An American dream turned nightmare: Four members of a Sikh family in California kidnapped and killed Updated Oct 7, 2022 Crime & Courts Friends mourn Maui landscaper found dead inside Haiku home Updated Jul 18, 2022 Local Aina Haina businesses struck by overnight smash-and-grab burglars Updated Jun 21, 2022 Recommended for you