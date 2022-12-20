Suspect in deadly Waikiki stabbing pleads 'not guilty' to homicide

...HIGH WIND WARNING FOR THE BIG ISLAND SUMMITS THROUGH 6 AM HST
WEDNESDAY...
...WIND ADVISORY FOR ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS THROUGH 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with localized gusts over 45
mph.
* WHERE...Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai and Lanai.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it
difficult to drive, especially for drivers of high profile
vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt today, diminishing rapidly
tonight. However, seas will remain above 10 feet through
Wednesday.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Pailolo Channel.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&