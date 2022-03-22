Suspect in deadly Waikiki shooting charged with second-degree murder

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt and seas 7 to 11 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward
Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui
County Leeward Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel,
Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Windward Waters, Big Island
Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The suspect accused in a deadly shooting in Waikiki over the weekend has now been charged with second-degree murder.
Justice Manumalo Kaio, 19, is accused of shooting and killing a 20-year-old man near Kalakaua Avenue and Lewers Street around 10 p.m. on Saturday. Investigators say the two men were arguing before the deadly shots were fired.
Kaio surrendered himself to police at the Alapai Police Station just after 2 p.m. on Sunday.
On Tuesday, Kaio was charged with second-degree murder, use of firearm in the commission of a separate felony, and place to keep. His bail was set at $1 million.
Investigators have not yet identified the victim but said he and Kaio knew each other and that the shooting was not a random act. On Monday, friends and family identified the victim as Marqus McNeil.