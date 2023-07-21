Suspect in deadly shooting at Honolulu bar charged with murder By KITV Web Staff Matthew Nuttle Digital Content Manager Author facebook Author email Jul 21, 2023 Jul 21, 2023 Updated 23 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The suspect in a deadly shooting at a sports bar in the McCully area has now been charged for the crime.Myron Takushi is facing charges of second-degree murder, terroristic threatening, and firearms charges. Takushi, 44, is accused of shooting and killing 49-year-old William Dahlin Jr. of Kaneohe. Fatal shooting in McCully raises questions for gun advocatesPolice say Dahlin was shot multiple times at the 2012 Bar and Grill on Beretania Street, early Wednesday morning.According to police, Dahlin punched Takushi while they were arguing at the bar before Takushi opened fire multiple times, killing Dahlin.Takushi's bail is set at $1 million. He remains behind bars. Suspect arrested in deadly shooting at Honolulu bar, victim identified | UPDATE Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crimes Crimes Against Humanity Murder Violence Violent Crime Mass Shootings In The United States Killing Of Iremamber Sykap Concord Mills William Dahlin Jr. Mccully Myron Takushi Honolulu Honolulu Bar Dahlin Matthew Nuttle Digital Content Manager Author facebook Author email Follow Matthew Nuttle Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Crime & Courts Stolen Merrie Monarch medals, electronics recovered in Hilo; 2 suspects arrested Updated Jun 22, 2023 Crime & Courts 4 people found dead near a hotel in Cancun Apr 4, 2023 Crime & Courts Pāhoa High School fight leads to seven arrests Updated Jan 27, 2022 Crime & Courts HPD opens attempted murder investigation after overnight stabbing in Waikiki Updated Jul 18, 2022 Crime & Courts Man convicted in 2011 Honolulu manslaughter case wanted for probation violation Updated Feb 13, 2023 Crime & Courts Big Island man indicted for meth distribution Updated Jun 3, 2023 Recommended for you