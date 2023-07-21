 Skip to main content
Suspect in deadly shooting at Honolulu bar charged with murder

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The suspect in a deadly shooting at a sports bar in the McCully area has now been charged for the crime.

Myron Takushi is facing charges of second-degree murder, terroristic threatening, and firearms charges. Takushi, 44, is accused of shooting and killing 49-year-old William Dahlin Jr. of Kaneohe.

