Suspect in deadly Kapaa hit-and-run arrested

  • Updated
Brandon Vitovitz

Brandon Vitovitz, 33, was arrested on Thursday in connection with a fatal hit-and-run Sunday.

KAPAA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The Kaua‘i Police Department arrested 33-year-old Brandon Vitovitz on Thursday in connection with a fatal hit-and-run Sunday. Vitovitz has no known address.

Kaua‘i Police previously victim as 64-year-old David Evans of Kapa‘a.

