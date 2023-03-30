Suspect in deadly Kapaa hit-and-run arrested By KITV Web Staff Mar 30, 2023 Mar 30, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Brandon Vitovitz, 33, was arrested on Thursday in connection with a fatal hit-and-run Sunday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KAPAA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The Kaua‘i Police Department arrested 33-year-old Brandon Vitovitz on Thursday in connection with a fatal hit-and-run Sunday. Vitovitz has no known address.Kaua‘i Police previously victim as 64-year-old David Evans of Kapa‘a.Vitovitz was arrested Thursday, March 30, 2023 for first degree Negligent Homicide, Accidents Involving Death, Inattention to Driving, and Driving Without a License.Vitovitz is currently being held on $250,000 bail.Shortly before 9:45 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a report of a traffic crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle on Kukui Street in Kapa‘a.According to a preliminary report, a lifted dark-colored Toyota Tacoma turned left from Kūhiō Highway onto Kukui Street and struck a pedestrian who was crossing Kukui Street on a marked crosswalk.The pedestrian, identified as Evans, was treated on scene before being transported to Wilcox Medical Center in critical condition, where he later died.The driver of the truck fled the scene.Kukui Street was closed in both directions for approximately 90 minutes while the Kaua‘i Police Department’s Traffic Safety Section conducted an on-scene investigation. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Kapaa, Hawaii Kaua‘i Police Department David Evans Brandon Vitovitz Kapaa Hawaii Kaua‘i Police More From KITV 4 Island News Crime & Courts Oahu woman arrested twice for DUI overnight Tuesday by same HPD officer Updated Nov 3, 2022 Crime & Courts Police warn of driving safety after two severe accidents on consecutive days Updated Oct 19, 2022 Crime & Courts The parents of a 2-year-old boy, two beloved grandfathers and a lifelong synagogue member are among the victims of the July Fourth parade shooting Updated Jul 6, 2022 Crime & Courts HPD: Victim chased suspect after botched robbery before shooting in Kaneohe Updated Mar 15, 2023 Crime & Courts Uvalde mass shooter was not confronted by police before he entered the school, Texas official says Updated Jun 22, 2022 Crime & Courts Philippines-based church leader with Oahu ties indicted on sex trafficking charges Updated Nov 18, 2021 Recommended for you