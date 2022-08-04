Suspect in deadly H-3 Freeway stabbing enters 'not guilty' plea By KITV Web Staff Aug 4, 2022 Aug 4, 2022 Updated 5 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Bryant Tejeda-Castillo, the US Marine accused of killing his ex-wife along the H-3 Freeway near Kailua in July, pleaded “not guilty” on Thursday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The US Marine accused of killing his ex-wife along the H-3 Freeway near Kailua in July pleaded “not guilty” on Thursday.An Oahu grand jury indicted 29-year-old Bryant Tejeda-Castillo on July 27. He is charged with second-degree murder after allegedly stabbing his estranged wife, 27-year-old Dana Alotaibi, to death.In court on Thursday, Tejeda-Castillo's attorney requested a reduction of his bail to $100,000 because he's a member of the US Marine Corps.The State Prosecutor objected citing concerns over his mental fitness.The judge denied the request and Tejeda-Castillo remains in custody with bail set at $1 million.Court documents filed on July 27 offered new details on the incident. According to the files, Alotaibi called 911 screaming for help and told emergency dispatch that she was dying.Multiple witnesses reported seeing Tejeda-Castillo arguing with Alotaibi on the side of the road before he slit her neck with pocket knife and stabbed her multiple times in the face and neck and head. Crime & Courts New details revealed in grisly H-3 Freeway stabbing as accused killer appears in court By 'A'ali'i Dukelow News Family of woman stabbed to death on H-3 Freeway speaks out about ex-husband charged with murder By Kristen Consillio Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From KITV 4 Island News Local Oahu businesses urged to take preventative actions amid spike in smash-and-grab burglaries Updated Jun 21, 2022 Crime & Courts HPD releases photos of person of interest in deadly Waipahu shooting Updated Jun 8, 2022 Crime & Courts New details released in deadly Waianae shooting case, 1 suspect identified Updated Apr 22, 2022 Crime & Courts Honolulu police officer praised for heroic actions to save another man's life Updated Jul 7, 2022 Crime & Courts 19-year-old dies after shooting at Shima's Market in Waimanalo Updated Apr 29, 2022 Crime & Courts Judge continues trial for Honolulu's former top prosecutor, 4 others in alleged bribery scheme Updated Jul 12, 2022 Recommended for you