Suspect in custody, roads reopened after 8 hours long barricade in Waikiki building | UPDATE

  • Updated
  • 0

Honolulu Police arrested a suspect in connection to this incident who they say barricaded himself in an apartment.

UPDATE 10:00 P.M. -- Honolulu Police have arrested the suspect in the barricade that shut down traffic on Kapahulu Ave for nearly 9 hours. Roads have now been reopened in both directions between Campbell and Ala Wai Boulevard. 

Tenants at 465 Kapahulu, an apartment building with businesses on the first floor, were evacuated around 1:30 p.m., after reports that the suspect was making threats and had a gun and a hand grenade. 

Police say a man believed to be armed is barricaded inside an apartment.

