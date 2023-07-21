Suspect in custody, roads reopened after 8 hours long barricade in Waikiki building | UPDATE

UPDATE 10:00 P.M. -- Honolulu Police have arrested the suspect in the barricade that shut down traffic on Kapahulu Ave for nearly 9 hours. Roads have now been reopened in both directions between Campbell and Ala Wai Boulevard.
Tenants at 465 Kapahulu, an apartment building with businesses on the first floor, were evacuated around 1:30 p.m., after reports that the suspect was making threats and had a gun and a hand grenade.
The suspect exited his apartment around 9:30 p.m. Friday evening.
The suspect has not been identified at this time.
No injuries have been reported.
ORIGINAL STORY
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu police and SWAT officers are involved in a standoff with a suspect who's holed up in an apartment on Kapahulu Avenue in Waikiki.
Due to a police investigation, Kapahulu Ave is closed in both directions between Campbell Ave and Ala Wai Blvd. Ped/bike access is also restricted. No residential or business access, including the Ala Wai Golf Course.Expect heavy traffic and delays. Avoid the area if possible.
According to HPD, officers responded to the scene shortly before 1:30 p.m. on a report of armed man in an apartment. When officers arrived, the suspect barricaded himself inside the apartment.
The suspect has not yet been identified. It is unclear if anyone else is inside the apartment with him. Sources close to the investigation tell KITV4 that the suspect may have two guns and possibly a hand grenade. Officers with the HPD Specialized Services Division have responded.
Kapahulu has been shut down between Ala Wai Boulevard all the way to Date Street due to this incident, according to Honolulu Police officials. The section extends the length of the Ala Wai Gold Course along Kapahulu. Vehicles are not allowed through the area and even pedestrians and residents are not being allowed to return home.
Businesses and residents at the complex have had to evacuate because of this incident.
Crews with Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS) have responded to the scene as a precaution. There have been no reports of injuries related to this situation.
This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more information.