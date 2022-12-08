Suspect in 1972 Waikiki cold case killing pleads 'not guilty'

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH DUE TO STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FROM
LATE FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON IN LEEWARD AREAS...
.Very dry fuels combined with strong trade winds and low relative
humidities may produce critical fire weather conditions on Friday.
Winds will decrease over the weekend.
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY
AFTERNOON FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY IN LEEWARD AREAS...
* AFFECTED AREA...Leeward portions of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WIND...Trade winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* HUMIDITY...Near 45 percent during the afternoon hours.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts to 35 knots. Seas 7
to 11 feet.
* WHERE...All waters around Kauai and Oahu, Maalaea Bay, as well
as Maui County Windward and Leeward Waters and Big Island
Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Chirila, 77, was arrested in Reno, Nevada on Sept. 13 after DNA evidence linked him to the January 1972 murder of 19-year-old Nancy Anderson.
Anderson was found dead by her roommate in their Waikiki apartment, located at 2222 Aloha Drive, on Jan. 7, 1972. Investigators say she had been stabbed multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.
At the time of the incident, HPD homicide detectives could not develop any viable leads and the case went cold. That is until Sept. 12, 2022, when Chirila was identified by DNA evidence using the services of Parabon Nanolabs, investigators said.
Chirila once served as a deputy attorney general in Nevada and even ran for the Nevada Supreme Court.
Judge Christine Kuriyama scheduled a jury trial to begin in February 2023.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.