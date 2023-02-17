 Skip to main content
Suspect identified, charged for assaulting HPD officer, stealing police car

Hokuokalani Patoc

Hokuokalani Patoc mug shot

 Courtesy: Honolulu Police Department

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The man accused of critically injuring a Honolulu police officer and stealing his vehicle on Thursday has now been identified and charged with the crime.

Hokuokalani Patoc, 39, has been charged with first-degree attempted murder and first-degree unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle.

Digital Content Manager

Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021.

