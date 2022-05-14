 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Suspect charged with second-degree murder in Fort Street mall attack on security guard

  • Updated
  • 0
Razi White

HONOLULU, HAWAII (KITV4) - The suspect accused of a brutal beating of a 57-year-old security guard was arrested Friday for second-degree murder.

Honolulu Police arrested Razi Ali White, 30, at an Iwilei address shortly before noon on Friday.

On May 3, witnesses say the victim, Michael Stubbs, was attacked near Pioneer Plaza on Fort Street Mall. He allegedly was hit with a metal water flask and then fell to the ground hitting his head.

Stubbs was taken to the hospital in critical condition and died from his injuries on Thursday.

The person initially arrested for the attempted murder was misidentified by a witness.

White was also arrested on an $11k warrant for criminal property damages and theft.

Prosecutors charged the suspect with second-degree murder late Friday. He is in custody at Oahu Community Correctional Center and held on a $500k bail.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK