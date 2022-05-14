Suspect charged with second-degree murder in Fort Street mall attack on security guard By Sunshine Kuhia Smith Sunshine Kuhia Smith Assignment Editor/Digital Producer Author facebook Author instagram Author email May 14, 2022 May 14, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Honolulu Crimestoppers HONOLULU, HAWAII (KITV4) - The suspect accused of a brutal beating of a 57-year-old security guard was arrested Friday for second-degree murder.Honolulu Police arrested Razi Ali White, 30, at an Iwilei address shortly before noon on Friday.On May 3, witnesses say the victim, Michael Stubbs, was attacked near Pioneer Plaza on Fort Street Mall. He allegedly was hit with a metal water flask and then fell to the ground hitting his head.Stubbs was taken to the hospital in critical condition and died from his injuries on Thursday.The person initially arrested for the attempted murder was misidentified by a witness.White was also arrested on an $11k warrant for criminal property damages and theft.Prosecutors charged the suspect with second-degree murder late Friday. He is in custody at Oahu Community Correctional Center and held on a $500k bail. Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Sunshine Kuhia Smith Assignment Editor/Digital Producer Author facebook Author instagram Author email Follow Sunshine Kuhia Smith Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Video At least 8 dead and many injured after crowd surge at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival in Houston, officials say Updated Nov 15, 2021 Crime & Courts Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito's fiancé, died from a gunshot wound to the head, medical examiner says Updated Feb 14, 2022 Crime & Courts Honolulu police open attempted murder investigation in Chinatown Updated Apr 27, 2022 Crime & Courts Burglars smash into businesses, steal cash registers in Kapolei Marketplace Updated 15 hrs ago Crime & Courts Brother of Kathrine Kealoha tied to illegal drug dealing in Day 5 of criminal trial Updated Apr 19, 2022 Crime & Courts Missing 21-year-old Joshua Ochoa has been located Updated Dec 26, 2021 Recommended for you